Nawakwi punches holes in condom sausage writ

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LEGANA Investment Limited director Edith Nawakwi has asked the Lusaka High Court to dismiss the writ of summons and statement of claim filed by consumer Luyando Kopakopa for irregularities.

This is in a case Ms Kopakopa, a medical student, has sued Legana for damages after she allegedly consumed a Legana sausage which she claims appeared to be in a condom and contained human flesh.