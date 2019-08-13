Nawakwi ‘gives sausage correct taste’

KALONDE NYATI and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

LEGANA Investments proprietor Edith Nawakwi has called on the public to avoid maligning local businesses if Zambia’s economic transformation through industrialisation is to be achieved.

Ms Nawakwi also says failure by the financial markets to support start-up businesses is hampering the growth of local industries and has since called on Government to intervene.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/