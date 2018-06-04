Nawakwi daughter’s killer to hang

CAROLINE KALOMBE, Lusaka

THE Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence imposed on Evaristo Malundu, who murdered Forum for Democracy and Development president Edith Nawakwi’s daughter, Hatambu Hambulo.According to a judgment delivered by Supreme Court judge Nigel Mutuna, Malundu appealed the High Court decision to sentence him as an adult when he committed the offence as a juvenile.

Malundu was convicted and sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for robbery and to death for the murder of Ms Hambulo.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/