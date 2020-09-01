Nawakwi accuses UPND leader on privatisation of hotel

ALEX NJOVU

Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) president Hakainde Hichilema allegedly failed to declare interest as a consultant during privatisation of Zambia’s assets from which he is accused of having benefitted.

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) president Edith Nawakwi says Mr Hichilema should not claim to be ‘Mr Clean’ in the privatisation of assets in the 1990s when he allegedly failed to declare interest.

Ms Nawakwi, a former Minister of Finance in the MMD government, said this when she featured on Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation’s Sunday Interview programme.

“A lot of people have raised questions on how he [Mr Hichilema] became chairperson of Southern Sun.

“It is an interest he did not declare. If he did, ZPPA [Zambia Public Procurement Authority] would have put another negotiator there,” she charged. CLICK TO READ MORE