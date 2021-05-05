Nawa remains valued member of UPND – HH

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

UNITED Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema has not categorically condemned his aide, Mubita Nawa, who has allegedly supported someone insulting President Edgar Lungu in a video.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr Hichilema only said the UPND is actively addressing the matter in which Mr Nawa is accused of backing a person uttering unpalatables against the head of State.

Mr Hichilema said the party does not condone aggressive language no matter who it is directed at.

On Monday, concerned citizen Geoffrey Mulenga reported Mr Nawa to the police for allegedly supporting an individual who was insulting President Lungu.

Commenting on the development, Mr Hichilema said the party is looking into the matter to establish the content and