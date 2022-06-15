Natwampane set to tackle GBV

LUCY LUMBE, Lusaka

RESEARCH shows that more than a third of all women and girls in Zambia have experienced physical violence in their lives. And about 17 percent of women have experienced sexual violence. The 2021 Zambia Police report on GBV reveals that 576 children, representing 571 girls and five boys, reported being defiled in the second quarter of 2021. This represents an increase of over 10 percent from the first quarter of 2021, simply translating to an average of one child reporting being defiled every three hours 47 minutes. It is for this reason that the Natwampane programme was implemented to reduce levels of sexual gender-based violence (SGBV) and ensure that more of such cases are reported to the relevant authorities. Natwampane means 'coming together' in Bemba. The €25 million programme is a European Union-funded project. Natwampane programme Luapula Province manager Mwenya Mabuku says there has been a notable increase in the number of reported SGBV cases treated through the one-stop centres since the inception of the programme in 2019. Ms Mabuku said Mansa one-stop centre at Mansa General Hospital recorded over 20,000 SGBV cases in April this year as