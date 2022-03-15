NATSAVE splashes K400 million

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

OVER K400 million was disbursed last season to farmers countrywide by National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) on behalf of Food Reserve Agency (FRA) while K50 million was collected as farmer contributions under the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP).

And NATSAVE managing director Malcolm Chabala said the institution is continuously developing unique products to support the growth of the Zambian agriculture sector.

In an interview last week, Mr Chabala said the bank has 38 branches, with 21 being located in rural areas which are predominantly agriculture areas.

“We are very friendly to farmers and we have products tailored to suit their needs. With 21 branches found in rural areas, NATSAVE is well positioned to ensure that agriculture is meaningful to both farmers and the economy in general.

"We do participate whenever FRA is making payments and last season we disbursed over K400 million and this season we hope to upscale the transactions. The bank is also a collection agency for the ministry [of Agriculture] by collecting the K400 farmers contribution towards FISP and