Natsave, Saudi Fund in credit facility talks

NANCY MWAPE, Lusaka

NATSAVE Bank is in discussion with Saudi Fund for Development for a US$30 million credit facility aimed at financing small-scale enterprises involved in trade and agriculture.

The bank has partnered with Saudi Export Program (SEP), established within the Saudi Fund for Development, to support trade between Zambia and Saudi Arabia.

Natsave managing director Mukwandi Chibesakunda said the partnership will help the bank to provide credit to Zambian entrepreneurs trading in oil, petroleum products, as well as agricultural machinery