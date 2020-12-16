NATSAVE loan portfolio hits K800 million

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

THE National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) has grown its loan portfolio to over K800 million and the organisation looks to grow it further in future.

The bank, which recently received two awards – the Bank of Zambia (BoZ) Governor’s award for the product innovation and Economics Association of Zambia (EAZ) award for the most transformed non-bank financial institution – has continued to be a key player in accelerating financial inclusion.

NATSAVE acting chief executive officer Keith Hamusute told journalists at a briefing yesterday that support was provided to small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs), market traders, households and corporates among others.

“We have a diversified portfolio and we want to lend more and more to households because COVID-19 has placed a slump on the economy and it is a mandate to support the public,” Mr Hamusute said.

On the K500 million BoZ COVID-19 stimulus package the bank received, Mr Hamusute said the financial institution disbursed the facility to the