NATSAVE, Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative pen MoU

KALONDE NYATI

Lusaka

COOPERATIVES will be critical in ensuring sustainable growth in the wake of the coronavirus because of their focus on promoting collaborative entrepreneurship, National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) has said.

Board chairperson George Mwambazi said cooperative enterprises serve as beacons of continuous business performance and growth.

Mr Mwambazi cited Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperatives as key in promoting collaborative entrepreneurship in areas it operates from.

“In recent turbulent times such as the COVID-19 era, cooperative enterprises serve as beacons of continuous business performance and growth,” he said yesterday when NATSAVE signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kalumbila Multipurpose Cooperative. CLICK TO READ MORE