NATSAVE banks K31m to support households, SMEs

KALONDE NYATI, TRYNESS TEMBO

Lusaka

THE National Savings and Credit Bank (NATSAVE) has committed about K31 million to support various segments of the economy in the wake of coronavirus.

Public relations manager Patricia Luhanga said in response to a press query that the financial institution has set aside internal resources to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), market traders and households.

Households will get K20 million, SMEs will receive K10 million, while market traders will get K1 million.

The loans to market traders will be revolving funds to enable more traders to access capital to ensure their businesses remain afloat