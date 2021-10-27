NATSAVE bags customer service award

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

NATSAVE, the only bank with a presence in 14 rural districts, has bagged the most improved organisation award from Chartered Institute of Customer Management. The award recognises organisations that have performed exceptionally in customer service in Zambia. This is according to a statement issued yesterday by NATSAVE public relations manager Judith Tembo. Ms Tembo said the bank has reinforced its drive to develop digital applications that make it easier for individuals and enterprises to trade even under the global pandemic. She said NATSAVE has also strengthened its customer service team and rolled out a customer contact centre. "We take pride in prioritising our clients and we are committed to continually improve our operations," she said. Ms Tembo said the judges were