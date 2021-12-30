Nationwide COVID fumigation on

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

AS THE coronavirus wave gets wider and higher with deaths rising especially among the unvaccinated, Government has ordered a nationwide fumigation of public buildings within 48 hours starting yesterday. Over the 24 hours preceding yesterday, Zambia recorded 10 deaths, of which nine victims were unvaccinated, as Government continues encouraging citizens to get immunised as the surest way to protect themselves from severe COVID-19 and possible death. And from the 16,774 tests conducted over the period under review, there were 5,255 new cases detected, representing 31 percent positivity rate.

This is of grave concern for Government, with Minister of Health Sylvia Masebo saying the rapid transmission of the virus could paralyse the country's health system if left unchecked. As she updated the nation on the unprecedented rise in cases, Ms Masebo said yesterday that the spread is prominent at congregate settings like workplaces. She underscores the urgency for decisive action. "We can't wait and watch the situation become worse," the minister said. That is why Government has instituted urgent measures, among them fumigation of all