National rugby league cancelled

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Ndola

THE Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has cancelled the 2020 National Rugby League and forfeited all Week One results.

With football resuming this weekend, rugby, which is an extreme contact sport, was still waiting for the green light regarding when to resume in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

But ZRU head of secretariat Noble Chisanga said in an interview yesterday that the decision to cancel the league was arrived at during the executive committee meeting held in Kabwe over the weekend.

“The league has been cancelled until next year,” he said. “The results for week one will also not count.”

