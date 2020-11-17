National nuclear policy approved

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

CABINET has approved the national nuclear policy, which will enable the country derive maximum benefits from atomic technologies.

The meeting, which was chaired by President Edgar Lungu, agreed that the policy will give legal, institutional and operational framework of nuclear science and technology in the country.

Although Zambia has been applying nuclear science and technology for development since 1969, the country has had no nuclear policy to guide the utilisation of nuclear science and technology.

This is according to a statement issued yesterday by chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya.

"The absence of a policy has limited the country's realisation of benefits from nuclear technologies. This policy is, therefore, needed to provide a broad and robust legal, regulatory and human resource platform which will ensure the country derives maximum benefits from the