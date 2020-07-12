National interest came first – Damiano

DIANA CHIPEPO

Lusaka

THE Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) warring factions have welcomed the ceasefire necessitated by Government with litigant Damiano Mutale saying the withdrawal of court cases was done in national interest.

Both FAZ and the aggrieved party believe the consent judgement that was signed on Friday will help restore sanity in Zambian football.

Mutale said in an interview yesterday that his interest is to see the game move forward and that the decision was made to avoid any form of sanctions from world soccer governing body, FIFA.

“I am glad to say that I, through my able team of lawyers, managed to reach an agreement with FAZ. Even before meeting with FAZ, I took the decision to discontinue my appeal in the Constitutional Court. This was all done in national interest.

“I wish to thank the Minister of Youth, Sport and Child Development Emmanuel Mulenga and his officials, as well as the chairman of the National Sports Council of Zambia, Patrick Mutimushi, for their mediation and the

leadership shown in guiding the parties to reach an agreement," he says.