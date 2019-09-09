National Heroes Stadium smacks of lack of maintenance

Dear editor,

THE under-23 game between Zambia and Congo Brazzaville on Wednesday exposed the lack of maintenance of National Heroes Stadium.

First, there was dust everywhere. To sit, one had to have a cloth to wipe a seat.

The announcements and national anthem were hardly audible, a sign that the speakers have either been stolen or vandalised.

As a country, we don’t just seem to care because there appears to be no maintenance. Are we just good at degrading anything new?

Has Government not contracted a management company to run the stadium?

At the rate things are going, the stadium may soon be a shadow or a relic like its neighbour, the legendary Independence Stadium.

E ZULU