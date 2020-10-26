‘National events are for all’

CATHOLIC Diocese of Mansa Bishop Patrick Chisanga says national events like Independence Day celebrations should not be politicised because they do not belong to any political party.

The clergyman has also advised Zambians against politicising national symbols.

Bishop Chisanga said in a homily during mass at Mansa Cathedral yesterday that the National Anthem, the Coat of Arms on the flag and national events like Independence Day commemorations do not belong to any political party.

Bishop Chisanga said it is disturbing when one sees how certain quarters of society have attached politics to everything that happens in the country.

He said national symbols are signs of freedom which everyone is free to talk about regardless of