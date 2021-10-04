National Day of Prayer to go on

MWAPE MWENYA, MAYENGO NYIRENDA

Lusaka, Chipata

WHILE the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs is a closed chapter with the main church mother bodies largely welcoming the decision to abolish it, the National Day of Prayer set for every October 18 will go on.

During his first year in office, former President Edgar Lungu declared October 18 as a public holiday in observance of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance and Reconciliation.

This was done through Statutory Instrument No.78 of 2015, and Gazette Notice of October 23, 2015.

Although not entirely popular, even among Christians, just like the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs, the proponents of the National Day of Prayer have argued that it is cardinal in actualising the declaration of Zambia as a Christian nation.

Zambia was declared a Christian nation by second President Frederick Chiluba in 1991. However, the declaration has also divided opinion among Christians.

In a ministerial statement to Parliament last year, former Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said as a nation that acknowledges the supremacy of God in all its affairs, it is important to set a date for prayers.

"The 18th day of October is set apart to seek the face of God, give thanks, reflect, repent, and reconcile for