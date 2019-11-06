National coach job should be full-time

Soccer Review with KELVIN KACHINGWE

PAOLO Sarpi, the 17th century Venetian Friar who defied the Pope, once remarked to a friend: “I never tell a lie, but the truth not to everyone.”

It is a good maxim worth not only admiring but emulating. Unfortunately, it may not work in this column where I intend to discuss and share football truths with anyone who loves the beautiful game.

Last week, the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) announced the addition of Zesco United coach George Lwandamina to the national football team fold as technical advisor (to caretaker coach) Aggrey Chiyangi of Green Eagles who is assisted by Zanaco coach Mumamba Numba.