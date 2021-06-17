National Aviation Services, NAC2000 get airport lounge contract

KALONDE NYATI,Lusaka

WITH construction of a terminal at Kenneth Kaunda International Airport (KKIA) almost completed, Zambia Airports Corporation Limited (ZACL) has awarded a tender to two companies to operate the airport lounge. The companies are National Aviation Services (NAS), which is a leading airport services provider in emerging markets, and NAC2000 Corporation, which is a local ground services company. In a statement issued yesterday by NAS, the tender is part of ZACL’s effort to upgrade four international airports in the country. The other international airports are Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe in Ndola, Livingstone’s Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula and Mfuwe in Mambwe, Eastern Province. ZACL has committed US$360 million for the ongoing expansion at KKIA with the new terminal expected to be commissioned by August this year. “The five-year tender includes building a 588 square metre exclusive departure lounge that will cater to all passengers travelling out of the airport in Lusaka. The new Pearl Lounge will be part of more than 50 lounges operated by NAS across its network in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia,” the statement reads. And NAS Group chief executive officer Hassan El-Houry said: “We are proud to be trusted by ZACL for the CLICK TO READ MORE