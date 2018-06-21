Nation must unite and confront alcohol abuse head-on

Dear editor,

KINDLY allow me to speak through your paper to urge leaders from all walks of life in this Christian nation, Zambia, to unite and confront the rampant abuse of alcohol head-on.Firstly, I wish to state that alcohol is not evil in itself. In Psalms 104:14-15, wine can make people happy. And 1Timothy 5: 23 also says, “Do not drink water only, but take a little wine to help your digestion, since you are ill so often.”

While the above and other scriptures support the use of wine to create a happy atmosphere or for curative purposes, none of them (scriptures) say people should abuse alcohol.

But our country is well known for under-age drinking. The World Health Organisation has also reported that our country’s women are the worst drunkards. Surely, this must send shivers among all the leaders in Government, non-governmental organisations and the Church. These bodies must unite and confront alcohol abuse head-on:

i. Government must take affirmative action to control the proliferation of outlets selling alcohol.

ii. Non-government organisation must come up with workshops and seminars aimed at fighting abuse of alcohol just as they are doing to fight AIDS.

iii. All churches must make it a point to speak against of abuse of alcohol each and every time they are delivering their sermons. After all the Bible in Proverbs 20:1 says, “Drinking too much makes you loud and foolish. It is stupid to get drunk.” And Galatians 5: 21 says envy, drunkenness, orgies…“those who live like this” will not enter the Kingdom of God.

Dear leaders, save this Christian nation from degenerating into Sodom and Gomorah. I am looking forward to the October national day of prayer coming up with clear guidelines on this time bomb.

CHRISTOPHER CHISHA

Kapiri Mposhi