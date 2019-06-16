Natasha Mwansa: Taking the future by the horn

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

NOW here is a girl who probably needs sunglasses to look into her own future.

Natasha Mwansa has stood where no 18-year-old has stood before and delivered an earth-shaking speech that got her a standing ovation from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The video of her addressing thousands of youths at the Women Deliver conference in Canada was an instant hit on social media.

Natasha was selected to be part of the class for 2018 to 2021. After that the young people were asked to fill out forms of what they wanted to get out of the conference.

What did Natasha want?http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/