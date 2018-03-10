Nasty C unlocked

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

TOP South African rapper and producer Nasty C is expected to perform today in Lusaka as part of the Road to Castle Lite Unlocks campaign to be held at Levy Shopping Mall upstairs car park.

“This year sees the birth of ‘Road To Castle Lite Unlocks’ which will give African countries a first-hand experience of the Castle Lite Unlocks campaign,” reads a statement made available to the Weekend Mail by PR Girl Media. “Countries in the SADC region such as Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and Swaziland will participate in the Road to Castle Lite Unlocks with Zambia been the first on roster.”

Castle Lite brand manager Thelma Kaonga says the “Road To Castle Lite Unlocks” is an exciting event that they have been planning for a while now and they are thrilled that Zambia is the first country to host it.

“Zambians have grown to appreciate the Castle Lite brand so this is the perfect treat to our customers to experience an international aspect of the brand. Road To Castle Lite Unlocks is going to be an epic celebration of African talent,” Thelma says.

Nasty C fans stand a chance to win tickets to the “Road To Castle Lite Unlocks” from selected outlets.

Consumers can buy a Castle Lite pack and stand a chance to win tickets for the Road To Castle Lite Unlocks” experience.

Further details on the event and campaign can be found on the Castle Lite Zambia Facebook page.