DIANA CHIPEPO, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 BOTSWANA 0

A NARROW victory over Botswana in yesterday’s 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games third round first leg in Lusaka put Zambia on a knife edge ahead of the return fixture in Francistown next Tuesday.

Zambia coach Bruce Mwape put up a brave face saying his charges will deny Botswana a slot in the final round.