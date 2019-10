ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Kaoma and FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

A NARROW margin separated United Party for National Development (UPND) and Patriotic Front as the opposition political party retained the Kaoma Town Council chairperson seat.

The by-election held on Thursday saw the two candidates separated by only 152 votes in an area previously dominated by the UPND.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/