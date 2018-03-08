NAREP rubbishes impeachment talk

CATHERINE MUMBA, Lusaka

THE National Restoration Party (NAREP) has advised opposition political parties to focus on progressive issues and not waste time planning unnecessary plots like the impeachment of President Edgar Lungu.

NAREP spokesperson Bwalya Nondo said it is not necessary for people to begin calling for the impeachment of the President without providing substantive reasons why it should be done.

“To begin with, there are no substantive issues that can warrant the impeachment of President Lungu as it is. We have a lot of issues that need to be addressed as a nation, so this impeachment talk will just waste our time,” he said.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/