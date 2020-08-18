NAREP coup in court

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

WRANGLES in National Restoration Party (NAREP) have now gone to the Lusaka High Court, where ousted president Steven Nyirenda wants the court to annul his expulsion.

Mr Nyirenda has also submitted that the cause of confusion in NAREP are some members who allegedly want the party to join the opposition alliance ahead of next year’s general elections.

The lawsuit comes barely three days after NAREP spokesperson Frank Sichone announced the expulsion of Mr Nyirenda over alleged failure to follow procedure and causing divisions in the party, among other reasons.

But Mr Nyirenda is challenging his expulsion in court on grounds that it is unconstitutional and he wants a declaration that he is the duly-elected NAREP president. CLICK TO READ