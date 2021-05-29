Napsa, Zanaco light up Lusaka derby

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

Zanaco start life in the remaining MTN Super League matches without coach Chris Kaunda as they face relegation-threatened Napsa Stars Week 21 fixture at Woodlands Stadium in Lusaka. While Zanaco need to win to rekindle their title aspirations, it is a different scenario for Napsa, who need victory to move out of the relegation zone. Both teams have put their coaches Chris Kaunda and Muhammed Fathi to the ‘wire’ following a poor results. While the Bankers are in second place with 50 points, eight behind leaders Zesco United, Napsa are on the wrong side of the table.

The Pensioners are lying third from the bottom with 36 points and a win today will take them to 39 points at par with Zambia National Service (ZNS)-sponsoredside Young Green Eagles. Napsa, who lost to Nkana, Green Eagles and Kabwe Warriors in their last fixtures, need to start winning if they are to push themselves out of the red zone. One of the best-performing sides in the 2019-2020 season, Napsa have found themselves in a turbulence which threatens to curtail their stay in topflight football. In their last game against Warriors, the Pensioners played well despite losing. They dominated the game but poor finishing by strikers Jimmy Mukeya and Bornwell Mwape contributed to departing Kabwe crestfallen. At the back Luka Banda and Luka Nguni kept the Warriors strikers at bay despite conceding deep in