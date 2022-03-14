Napsa trample Buffaloes, airmen clobber cops

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Arthur Davies Stadium

Kitwe

NAPSA 1(7) BUFFALOES 1(6)

GREEN Buffaloes’ stuttering form continued yesterday when they were eliminated from the Absa Cup by Eden University National Division One side Napsa Stars.

“It is a big win for us despite not starting very well,” Napsa Stars coach Perry Mutapa said after a quarter-final encounter.

Having fought to a 1-1 draw in regulation time, Napsa, who dropped to the lower ranks last season, prevailed 7-6 on penalties to join MTN Super League outfits Green Eagles, Nkana and Red Arrows in the semi-finals of the country’s only cup competition.

With Lumwana Radiants bowing out of the competition following their loss against Nkana 24 hours earlier, the onus was on Napsa to ensure they kept the National Division One flag high in the prestigious competition.

Lumwana lost 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes.

Striker Martin Njobvu put Buffaloes ahead on 10 minutes with a CLICK TO READ MORE