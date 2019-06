NKOMBO KACHEMBA, Kitwe

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) will establish a 10,000 hectares plantation in Luapula Province, which will create 200 jobs for locals.

NAPSA head treasury Brian Musonda said in an interview yesterday that the pension authority wants to explore other business opportunities in line with Government's policy on diversification.