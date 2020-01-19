NAPSA taps Kaseba

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

AFTER a failed move to Ndola side Buildcon, Chipolopolo striker Tapson Kaseba has joined continental chasing NAPSA Stars on a season long loan deal from Green Eagles.

With their fortunes diminishing in the last three games where they had gone without a win before yesterday’s game, NAPSA have moved quickly to boost their squad with the acquisition of Kaseba and Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Adoko.

Earlier in the transfer window, Kaseba was reported to be on the move to Buildcon but the deal failed to materialise with the player now joining the Pensioners CLICK TO READ MORE