NAPSA stun Gor with Adoko late goal

BENEDICT TEMBO, Nairobi

GOR 0 NAPSA 1

IT was the TAS Casablanca coach Abdul Talib who declared that his team has two faces, one for their domestic league and the other for the continental engagements.

His declaration came in the wake of the team struggling in the Moroccan Second Division while impressing in the CAF Confederation Cup where they qualified to play after winning their domestic cup last season.

Well, NAPSA Stars can be said to have had two faces so far this season as well – one for the Super Division and the other for the Confederation Cup, where they have looked rather at home despite this being their debut continental campaign.

Watching them play in continental games, they do not look like the same side that has only won three times in 16 games in