NAPSA Stars’ winless run continues after loss to Zanaco

CHISHIMBA BWALYA, Nkoloma Stadium

Lusaka

ZANACO 2 NAPSA 1

THE lesson to be gleaned from NAPSA Stars’ domestic campaign so far this season is that a team from the Comoros is far too inferior to one campaigning in the Zambian top flight despite the Islanders making an impression in the current Africa Cup of Nations qualifying race.

NAPSA came into this match hoping to replicate their performance from the CAF Confederations Cup where they scored nine goals while conceding two over two games against Ngazi Sports of Comoros.

But that was not to be with goals from Baba Basile and Moses Phiri either side of Jacob Ngulube’s equaliser, making the Pensioners to succumb to their second loss in five league games.

The loss left Muhammad Fathi's men in the relegation zone with only three points picked from their three draws although they have