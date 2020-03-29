NAPSA Stars ask FAZ to withdraw charges against coach

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

SUPER Division side NAPSA Stars have requested the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to withdraw charges against coach Mohammed Fathy saying they do not wish to be drawn into the association’s wrangles and the electoral process.

FAZ, through Zambia Premier League manager Brian Mulenga, warned Fathy and logistics manager Gift Chaipa of disciplinary action for inappropriate conduct against match officials as well as associating and aiding banned FAZ officials who have instituted legal action against the association.

In a strong worded letter to FAZ general secretary dated March 27, 2020, NAPSA president Greg Nsofu, who explained the incidences Mulenga referred to against Fathy, said the trainer