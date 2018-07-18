NAPSA release 10 players

ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

DESPERATE to avoid relegation, struggling Super Division side NAPSA Stars have released 10 players among them seven foreigners and recruited eight others who include Nkana striker Bornwell Mwape.NAPSA, who had a stellar first half of the season last year and played in the Barclays Cup final where they lost 2-1 to Zanaco, have only won two games out of 24 and currently sit second from bottom on 16 points.

The players that have been axed are Congolese goalkeeper Bola Masosa, forward Konga-Konga Oma, striker Souleyman Lokwa and midfielders Bobo Kidimu and Nsiala Guyve; Kenyan striker Salim Dunga and Jean Nzeyimana from Burundi.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/