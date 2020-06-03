Napsa offers free rent

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

TO MITIGATE the negative impact of COVID-19 on various businesses, the National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has given a three-month 40 percent and 100 percent rental relief to its commercial and residential tenants countrywide.

It has given a 40 percent waiver on monthly rentals to businesses which have continued trading during the COVID-19 period and 100 percent relief to enterprises which have closed due to measures Government has put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

NAPSA director general Yollard Kachinda said the waiver is effective April 1, 2020 and CLICK TO READ MORE