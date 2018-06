ALEX NJOVU, Lusaka

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has dismissed Napsa Stars coach Elijah Chikwanda barely two months after he replaced Linos Makwaza.A club insider told the Sports Mail in Lusaka yesterday that Chikwanda was shown the exit on Monday following a string of losses.

Under Chikwanda’s guidance, Napsa registered their first win of the season after beating Zanaco 2-1 last month.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/