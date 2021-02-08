NAPSA finally record league victory

DIANA CHIPEPO, CHISHIMBA BWALYA

Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

NAPSA 1 NKWAZI 0

COACH Mohammed Fathi was able to breathe a sigh of relief yesterday after snapping a run of eight matches without a win when NAPSA Stars managed to finally do the business against Nkwazi.

The win, only the third for NAPSA after 16 league games, means they are out of the relegation zone after moving to 18 points, one better than Indeni and Lumwana Radiants who played out a 2-all draw on Saturday in Solwezi.

With the Confederation Cup tie against Kenyan side Gor Mahia coming up, Fathi will be hoping that his side has turned the corner.

"The win has come on time," Fathi said. "The players looked organised tactically and this is preparation for the Confederation Cup in Kenya. I am happy with the performance, we have maintained a clean sheet for the second time in a row and