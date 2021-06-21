Napsa enter Eden University

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Edwin Imboela Stadium

Lusaka

NKWAZI 1 NAPSA 0

NEEDING victory to stay afloat, Napsa Stars lost to Nkwazi to confirm their demotion to the Eden University National Division One.

“What has happened has happened, it does not matter how many times you fall but how you rise. What has happened has happened and we shall take it in a positive way so that we come back and don’t stay for a long time in the lower ranks,” Napsa coach Kampamba Chintu said.

Former Napsa trainer Patrick Phiri was on hand to comfort the players and technical bench in the dressing room.

He, however, declined to grant an interview to journalists.

Victory could have seen Napsa needing a win in the season closing fixture against Nkana to stay afloat.

After reaching the Confederation Cup group stage, Napsa struggled to find a winning formula on the local front and are lying third from bottom with 36 points.

