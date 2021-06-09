NAPSA enjoying Marcopolo Tiles fruits

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

BARELY a year after investing in Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited, National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has started reaping fruits, with the

latter receiving K11.8 million dividend.The dividend is part of the K72 million for the year 2020 presented to Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) Group on Monday.In August 2020, IDC Group, NAPSA and Workers Compensation Fund Control Board (WCFCB) partnered to acquire shareholding of 49 percent in Marcopolo Tiles Company at a cost of US$44.8 million following a comprehensive due diligence and independent valuation.IDC’s shareholding in Marcopolo Tiles Company Limited is 22.61 percent while NAPSA and WCFCB acquired 16.39 percent and 10 percent respectively.NAPSA director-general Yollard Kachinda said yesterday that the dividend, which will be paid in United States dollars (about US$524,440), will go a long way in helping the authority meet its dollar-priced obligations and projects.“I want to highlight that this return comes in dollars as it is a dollar investment. All our investments are local, but obviously with CLICK TO READ MORE