NAPSA dominates festival

KELVIN KACHINGWE, Lusaka

NAPSA Theatre Club was the dominant player at last weekend’s National Theatre Arts Association of Zambia (NATAAZ) senior performing festival held at the Lusaka Playhouse, getting nine out of the 12 nominations available.

The National Pension Scheme Authority-sponsored club entered two plays for the festival, Cheela Chilala’s The Chosen One and Leonard Koloko’s Horses and Riders, but it was the former which was responsible for the avalanche of nominations.

The play garnered eight nominations of the nine the club got – Best Production, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Set and Best Costume.