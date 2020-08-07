NAPSA demands K150,000 from IMS

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE National Pensions Scheme Authority (NAPSA) is demanding close to K150,000 from Intelligent Mobility Solutions Limited (IMS) in penalty arrears for alleged failure to pay statutory contributions on time.

NAPSA states that because of remitting monthly statutory obligations for its employees late, IMS has accumulated penalty arrears amounting to K141,760. 07.

The pensions body is now seeking damages, interest and other reliefs which the Lusaka High Court will deem fit.

This is according to a statement of claim filed in the Lusaka High Court registry yesterday.