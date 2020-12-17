NAPSA buys 8% shares in MTN

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka
NATIONAL Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has bought eight percent shares in MTN Zambia worth K287 million through a private placement agreement.
A private placement is a sale of stock shares or bonds to pre-selected investors and institutions rather than on the open market.
It is an alternative to an initial public offering (IPO) for a company seeking to raise capital for expansion.
Private placement has advantages over other equity financing methods, including less burdensome regulatory requirements, reduced cost and time,
