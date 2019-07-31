NAPSA bosses banned

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE National Pension Scheme Authority (NAPSA) has asked five directors to step aside so that it can thoroughly investigate why they allegedly attempted to buy Baobab land which the company was earlier offered by a registered owner.

According to NAPSA director general Yollard Kachinda, the company was offered to buy the land but it was advised by its board against proceeding with the transaction because there was a pending court action.