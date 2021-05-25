Napsa axe coach, 3 others

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Lusaka

IN A bid to save the team from dropping to the Eden University National Division One, MTN Super League side Napsa Stars yesterday sent coach Mohamed Fathi and technical director Honour Janza on administrative leave.

Logistics manager Gift Chaipa and club administrator Daniel Chiboleka have also been sidelined.

Assistant coach Kampamba Chintu will take charge of the remaining six matches and will be assisted by Donewell Yobe, Lameck Nyangu and Sipho Mumbi.

The action to sideline the four came three days after Napsa lost 4-2 to Green Eagles in a Week 32 match at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka.

Napsa, who reached the CAF Confederation Cup group stage on their debut appearance in Africa's second-tier competition, are lying fourth from