Naomi misses out on Miss Landscapes

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Livingstone

THE inaugural Miss Landscapes International beauty pageant which took place between in Guangzhou, China last saw Karen Grace Atienza of the Philippines emerge winner.Zambia’s Naomi Chizyuka, who is the reigning Miss Face of Livingstone was also among the over 40 participants from across the globe that were eyeing the crown valued at US$2.5 million by Chuangying Group and a US$10,000 cash prize.

It was however a disappointing outing for the 21-year-old model who also doubles as a teacher.

But it was 26-year-old Karen, a high school teacher of English who emerged as the overall winner with Ecuadorian Cassia Pouleth Hurtado crowned as First Runner-Up while Miss Peru Samantha Batallanos and Miss Thailand Santipim Sirichatpaphakul were named Second and Third Runner-Ups respectively.

Korea, Japan and Sweden made it to the top seven and rounding up the top 10 were contestants from Russia, United States of America and China, the host country.

The pageant, which aims at bringing harmony between mankind and nature and to celebrate the beautiful landscapes around the world, was being held at the Santorini Hot Spring Resorts.

Other contestants were Chinasa Outten (Bahamas), Heather Louise Hughes (United Kingdom), Romy Stuik (Netherlands), Aiste Maciultye (Lithuania), Uuganzaya Myagmars (Mongolia), Magdalena Justyna Grabarska (Poland), Cassia Pouleth Hurtado Vásconez (Ecuador), Bekanti Koffi (Ivory Coast), Kerstin Marran (Estonia), Olena Shablovska (Cyprus), Myat Cherry Moe (Myanmar), Chaimaa Hejam (Morocco), Anna Levchenko (Russia), Swati Kothari (India), Mai Murakami (Japan), Xinyi He (China), Rhati Septiani (Indonesia), Mariana Protopsalti (Greece), Anastasia Bersch (Germany) and Roxanne Zhang (Singapore).

The rest are Meriam Kaxuxwena (Namibia), Ivy Mido (Kenya), Tran Thi Kim Vang (Vietnam), Rita Deng (Macau), Hyun Jeong Song (Korea), Wanting Peng (Taiwan), Hanna Weiser (Brazil), Erika Tamara Chavez Moreno (Bolivia), Priota Iftekhar (Bangladesh), Shavinaa Balan (Malaysia), Man Yee Lam (Hong Kong China), Mandeera Saverimutto (Sri Lanka), Sanitpim Sirichatpaphaku (Bangkok), Myriam Fiat (France) and Letwin Tiwaringe (Zimbabwe).