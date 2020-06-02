Namibia, Zambia trade barriers

MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

DURING the Kenneth Kaunda regime, Zambia hosted and allowed the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) and its liberation wing, the People’s Liberation Army of Namibia (PLAN), to operate in this country as they fought for Namibia’s independence.

Zambia supported Namibia’s liberation movement materially and diplomatically, laying ground for warm relations between the two countries after that country’s independence.

The friendly ties have culminated into the signing of a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aimed at strengthening economic cooperation and addressing security as well as immigration issues.

Zambia and Namibia have a Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation (JPCC), which focuses on bilateral cooperation in several fields such as trade and finance, agriculture and livestock, mining, tourism and education, besides others.

The two countries are part of the Walvis Bay Ndola Lubumbashi Development Corridor (WNLDC), which connects the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia and Namibia through a road network.

In today’s column, Zambian High Commissioner to Namibia Stella Libongani shares some of the mutual benefits that have accrued from the Zambia-Namibia relations.

Q. When did Zambia and Namibia establish bilateral relations?