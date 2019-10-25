Named after Gabon air disaster

NKOLE NKOLE, Lusaka

THE Gabon air disaster evokes sad memories in Zambia, so when one of Lusaka’s townships was named Gabon, people were left wondering what the motivating factor was.

Why would people want to call to mind the sad memories of the 1993 air disaster by naming a township Gabon?

Gabon settlement, in its early days between 1996 and 1998, was considered a disaster-in-waiting because of recurrent floods in that water-logged terrain.

Noria Chikumbi explains that when squatters encroached upon the land bordering Chaisa and Garden townships and started building houses, floodwaters would rush into people’s homes during the rainy season and destroy household goods.

Ms Chikumbi, a Chaisa resident whose house is a stone's throw away from Gabon, narrates that whenever the settlement was filled with floodwaters, which was a perennial problem, the residents would remark that their settlement was a disaster-in-waiting.