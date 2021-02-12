Namatama: Once an initiation area

LUCY LUMBE

Livingstone

ABOUT 30 years ago, Namatama Extension Township was non-existent. The area where the township now sits was a bush where Luvale boys that came of age would be initiated into manhood through circumcision and traditional teachings.

Today the township, which falls under Namatama ward, has a population of about 12,000.

According to Livingstone residents, twin brothers Webster Himusa and Betterson Mweempwa, aged 52 years, before the construction of houses in the township, beef traders used to slaughter their animals there.

Betterson said people would slaughter their animals over the weekend in the area and sell the meat cheaply, which attracted many customers from surrounding areas.

“There was a big grocery shop in the area before the houses were constructed which was called Mutendango, where residents would buy groceries and even mealie-meal,” Betterson said.

According to Webster, before the establishment of the township, builders flocked to the area to quarry for river sand.